PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PointsBet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. PointsBet has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

