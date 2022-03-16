Polis Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $3,823.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

