Polkalokr (LKR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million

Polkalokr (LKR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $533,832.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.60 or 0.06674229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.17 or 1.00034013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars.

