Polkastarter (POLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.48 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003726 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a market cap of $131.48 million and $293.17 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00103983 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

