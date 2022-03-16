PolkaWar Reaches Market Cap of $2.50 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $152,790.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.84 or 0.06657909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.04 or 0.99812833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039704 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

