Polymath Market Cap Hits $346.61 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $346.61 million and $13.69 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

