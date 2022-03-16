Poolz Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $619,518.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00007051 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $619,518.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.25 or 0.06710843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,138.17 or 0.99691908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00039637 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.