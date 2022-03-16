Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,803,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 1,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 326,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIC remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 231,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Population Health Investment has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

