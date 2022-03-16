PotCoin Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $5.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,385.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.72 or 0.06679905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00268284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00723311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00064904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.00465554 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00362068 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,423,443 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.