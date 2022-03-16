PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) CEO Steven Mark Towe Purchases 31,754 Shares

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PWFL stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 154,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 119.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 531,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 440.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 166,665 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.