PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.23. 71,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

