PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 15,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

PPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. 7,617,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after acquiring an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

