Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after acquiring an additional 207,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 305,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 217,651 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

