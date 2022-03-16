Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.
DTIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
