PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 388,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,001 shares of company stock worth $5,030,235 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 687.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.81. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

