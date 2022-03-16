Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.81

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.81 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 142.68 ($1.86). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.87), with a volume of 3,050,179 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 156 ($2.03) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.67 ($2.25).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

