PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 2,000 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73.

PNRG stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. 1,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.98. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

