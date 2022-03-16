PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 700 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73.

PNRG stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. 1,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

