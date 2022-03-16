Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 114,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,682. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

