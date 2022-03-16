Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 114,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,682. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
