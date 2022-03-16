Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $318,378.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.