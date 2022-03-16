Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $173.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PG stock opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $366.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

