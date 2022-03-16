PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). PROS reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,430,000 after buying an additional 1,308,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 368,133 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the period.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 382,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.06. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.