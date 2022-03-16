Prosper (PROS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.89 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1.89 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

