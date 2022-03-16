Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Director Acquires $42,500.00 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

