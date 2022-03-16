Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Head to Head Analysis

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Proterra and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proterra presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Greenkraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 6.60 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proterra.

Volatility and Risk

Proterra has a beta of -2.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A -32.07% -19.42% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Proterra beats Greenkraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Greenkraft (Get Rating)

GreenKraft, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

