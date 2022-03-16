Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 381,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

