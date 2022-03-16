Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Reduced by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 4.5% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

