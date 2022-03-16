Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 102,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. Prudential has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.