Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.00.
Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 102,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. Prudential has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99.
Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
