Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 80,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 601,010 shares.The stock last traded at $27.68 and had previously closed at $26.61.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.
About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
