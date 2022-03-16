Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 80,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 601,010 shares.The stock last traded at $27.68 and had previously closed at $26.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Prudential by 23.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 18.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

