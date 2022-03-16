Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (AOMOY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.