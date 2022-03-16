Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

