Public Mint Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $23,089.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022142 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,366,969 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.