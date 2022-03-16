PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 8,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $170,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 1,140,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $62.25.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.