PutinCoin (PUT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,981.00

PutinCoin (PUT) traded up 81.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $808,924.02 and approximately $4,981.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,993.10 or 1.00057479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

