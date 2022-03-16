Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $4.26 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00010579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.26 or 0.06613937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,295.99 or 1.00033417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

