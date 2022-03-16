QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $107,888.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.96 or 0.06700147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,957.11 or 1.00008286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039786 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

