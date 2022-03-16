QUAI DAO Price Reaches $0.0238 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $946,390.10 and $125,293.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.49 or 0.06643367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,713.94 or 1.00047625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039490 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.