QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 17,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, reaching $150.45. 11,574,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,353,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.