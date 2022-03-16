Quant (QNT) Market Cap Tops $1.36 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for $112.43 or 0.00275955 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $32.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003870 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.67 or 0.01108570 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

