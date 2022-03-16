Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) COO Michael P. Mckenna Sells 6,581 Shares

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $26,389.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quantum-Si stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.