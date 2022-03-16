Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Insider Sells $25,976.78 in Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,433. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

