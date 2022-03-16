Quark Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $58,195.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,642,036 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

