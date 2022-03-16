QuarkChain 1-Day Volume Tops $2.51 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $100.60 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

