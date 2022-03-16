Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.80

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.80 and traded as high as C$29.99. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 759,352 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.78.

The company has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.80.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

