Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

