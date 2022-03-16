Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of QH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 320,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,054. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quhuo by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QH shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

