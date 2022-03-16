QuickSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.45 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $58.94 million and $9.45 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $180.19 or 0.00436094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

