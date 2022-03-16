R Bradley Gray Sells 8,625 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,702. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,692,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

