RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 695,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 884,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 492,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 129,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 593,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.