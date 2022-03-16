Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits Market Cap of $76.67 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00007374 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $76.67 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.08 or 0.06680229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,968.64 or 1.00026430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,384,554 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

