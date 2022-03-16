Rainicorn Achieves Market Cap of $25.11 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $25.11 million and $94,193.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.35 or 0.06636789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.31 or 0.99798667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

