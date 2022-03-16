Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 778,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Rambus worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 183.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 199,385 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 54.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,782.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 127,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 826.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 139,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 124,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.19 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.